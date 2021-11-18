scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 18, 2021
MUST READ

UPSC allows Civil Services (Main) candidates to change exam centre

This facility will be part of detailed application form-I, which will be made available shortly on the commission’s website at upsc.gov.in. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
November 18, 2021 11:20:22 am
upsc cse, upsc cse 2021The Union Public Service Commission will conduct the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 for 5 days on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the candidates to confirm or revise the choice of centre for civil services (main) examination 2021 on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

“Keeping in view the requests of the candidates for allowing a change in their centre for the civil services (main) examination, 2021, the commission has decided to give an opportunity to all the candidates of this examination for revising their examination centre, if required,” UPSC said in a notice.

Read |UPSC CSE: AIR 17 Sarthak Agrawal's step-by-step strategy for essay paper

This facility will be part of detailed application form-I, which will be made available shortly on the commission’s website. The candidates are advised to take due care while revising their centre for examination, it added. The candidates may please note that the centre once opted in detailed application form‐I will be considered as final and the commission will not entertain any request in this regard.

The UPSC will conduct the civil services (main) examination, 2021 for five days on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022 as per the revised programme of examinations/RTS published on June 25, 2021.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 18: Latest News

Advertisement