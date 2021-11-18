UPSC allows Civil Services (Main) candidates to change exam centre

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the candidates to confirm or revise the choice of centre for civil services (main) examination 2021 on its official website at upsc.gov.in.

“Keeping in view the requests of the candidates for allowing a change in their centre for the civil services (main) examination, 2021, the commission has decided to give an opportunity to all the candidates of this examination for revising their examination centre, if required,” UPSC said in a notice.

This facility will be part of detailed application form-I, which will be made available shortly on the commission’s website. The candidates are advised to take due care while revising their centre for examination, it added. The candidates may please note that the centre once opted in detailed application form‐I will be considered as final and the commission will not entertain any request in this regard.

The UPSC will conduct the civil services (main) examination, 2021 for five days on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16, 2022 as per the revised programme of examinations/RTS published on June 25, 2021.