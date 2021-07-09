UPSC allows candidates to change exam centre for Civil services, IFoS prelims exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has allowed the candidates to change the exam centre for the civil services/IFS prelims exams 2021. The online window to submit the preferred choice of centres will be operational in two phases. The first phase will be open from July 12- July 19 ( 6 pm) and the second phase will be open from July 26 to July 30, 6 pm.

The candidates can avail the option through the website –upsconline.nic.in. “The candidates, who are not interested to change their centre, are not required to log into the online system of centre change,” read the UPSC notification.

It is to be noted that the commission has recently decided to operate four additional centres at Almora, Uttarakhand, Srinagar, Uttarakhand, Nasik, Maharashtra and Surat, Gujarat for the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021.

The candidates may note that their requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of “first apply-first allot” basis. UPSC will conduct the civil services prelims exam and forest service examination on Oct 10, 2021.

Meanwhile, the commission mentioned that the eligibility criteria for the exam will remain unchanged.