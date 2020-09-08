UPSC allows candidates to change exam centre for Engineering Services, Geo Scientist Main exams

The online window to submit the preferred choice of centres will be operational from September 8 to 13

UPSC ESE/ Geo Scientist Main exams 2020: Following requests received from the candidates amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is allowing candidates to change the exam centre for the Engineering Services/ Geo Scientist Main exams. The online window to submit the preferred choice of centres will be operational from September 8 to 13.

The candidates can avail the options through the website –upsconline.nic.in. “The candidates, who are not interested to change their centre, are not required to log into the online system of centre change,” read the UPSC notification.

The exams which were postponed earlier due to COVID-19 pandemic will be held on October 17 and 18. “The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 and Combined Geo Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 on 18.10.2020 (Sunday) and 17.10.2020 to 18.10.2020 (Saturday & Sunday) respectively, all over India,” the UPSC notification mentioned.

Meanwhile, the commission mentioned that the eligibility criteria for the exam will remain unchanged. To apply for the Engineering Services exam, the candidates must obtain a degree in engineering, and the upper age limit should not exceed 30 years.

Paper pattern

UPSC IES Main is a three-hour long exam. It is divided into two papers (paper I and paper II) for all four streams – civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical and telecom engineering. Only those who clear the preliminary exam will be called for the main exam. The commission has the discretion to fix minimum qualifying marks in any or all the papers of the examination.

