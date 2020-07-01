UPSC allows candidates to change exam center for Civil Services exams

UPSC CSE exam centre to be changed from upsconline.nic.in (Representational image) UPSC CSE exam centre to be changed from upsconline.nic.in (Representational image)

UPSC CSE 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is allowing students to change the exam centre for the Civil Services Examination. UPSC CSE is scheduled to be held on October 4. The window of submitting the revised choice of centres by the candidates will be operational in two phases, that is, July 7 to 13 till 6 pm and July 20 to 24 till 6 pm at upsconline.nic.in.

“The Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of Centre. Besides above, the option to change the Centres for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 and the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2020 is also being made available to the candidates. The requests of the candidates for change in their Centres will be considered against the additional/enhanced capacity intimated by the Centres for accommodating the additional candidates,” the official notice said.

The commission said, requests for change in the centres will be considered based on the principle of “first apply-first allot” basis and once the capacity of a particular centre is attained, the same will be frozen. The candidates, who cannot get an exam centre of their choice due to ceiling, will be required to choose one from the remaining venues, as per the official notice.

Further, candidates will also be allowed to change the withdrawal window from August 1 to 8. Once the application has been withdrawn by the candidate, it cannot be revived in future under any circumstances.

