UPSC advertises for vacancies in Ministry of Defence, Health and Family Welfare; apply now

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has advertised for various vacant posts in Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. There are in total 42 vacant posts, which included 19 vacancies in Ministry of Defence and 23 in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The interested, eligible candidates can apply through the website- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The online application process will be closed on October 15.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Post wise vacancy details

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare- 23

Ministry of Defence- 19.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Ministry of Defence: The candidates need to possess a degree in engineering to apply for the vacancies. For post-wise various educational qualifications, please check the official notifications at upsc.gov.in.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: The candidates with an MBBS degree can apply for the posts of Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Clinical Haematology), Immuno-Haematology and Blood Transfusion, Medical Oncology. At least three years’ teaching experience as a senior resident or demonstrator is required to apply for the post.

The candidates having work experience are preferred for the vacant posts.

Age Limit: The candidates required to possess a maximum age limit of 40 years to apply for the post. For the post-wise qualification, please check the notification. The candidates belonging to SC/ ST category will get an age relaxation of 5 years, and up to 3 years for OBC candidates.

The candidates can apply through the website- upsconline.nic.in till October 15. For details on recruitment, please visit the website.

