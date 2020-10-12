UPSC advertises for vacancies in various govt departments, check details

Interested candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Representational image/ file

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has advertised for fresh vacancies in various government departments include Ministry of Defence, Health and Family Welfare. There are in total 44 vacant posts, which include 11 vacancies in Defence Ministry, and 33 in Health Ministry.

The interested, eligible candidates can apply through the website- upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The online application process will be closed on October 30.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 44

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 33

Ministry of Defence: 11

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: The candidates with an MBBS degree, with minimum of three years of working experience as a senior resident/ demonstrator/ assistant professor can apply for the post.

Ministry of Defence: The candidates need to possess a degree in engineering to apply for the vacancies.

For post-wise various educational qualifications, please check the official notifications at upsc.gov.in.

Age limit: The candidates required to possess a maximum age limit of 40 years to apply for the post. For the post-wise qualification, please check the notification. The candidates belonging to SC/ ST category will get an age relaxation of 5 years, and up to 3 years for OBC candidates.

The candidates can apply through the websites- upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in till October 30. For details on recruitment, please visit the website.

