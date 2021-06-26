UPSC 2021-22 revised exam calendar released 

UPSC Exam Calendar 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the revised schedule for exams or the recruitment tests to be held in 2021-22. As per the new exam dates, the EPFO exam will be conducted on September 5, CAPF exam 2021 on August 8, and the NDA II exam has been rescheduled to be held on November 14. The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on September 5.

The UPSC Civil services (Prelims) and Forest services (Prelims) exams which were earlier scheduled to be held on June 27, will now be held on October 10. Whereas, the Civil services (mains) exam will begin from January 7, 2022. The exams will be conducted on January 7, 8, 9, 15, and 16.

The Indian Forest Service (Main) examination, 2021 will commence on February 27, 2022, and will continue for 10 days till March 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, several exams from 2020 are still pending. For instance, Civil Services interviews 2020 are scheduled to be conducted from August 2 to September 22, 2021. The detailed calendar is released at upsc.gov.in. The exams were rescheduled due to the outbreak of second wave of Covid-19 in the country.