UPRVUNL recruitment 2020: Apply for 353 posts, salary up to Rs 3 lakh

UPRVUNL recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVNL) has invited applications for several posts including assistant engineer, account officer, assistant review officer, pharmacist among others. The application process began on March 7 and will conclude on April 6. The fee payment deadline is April 8. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, uprvunl.org.

A total of 353 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process. To be eligible for these jobs, candidates will have to clear a computer-based test followed by an interview.

UPRVUNL recruitment: Vacancy

Total – 353

Assistant engineer (AE) – 28

Assistant engineer civil – 13

Account officer – 4

Assistant review officer – 10

Staff nurse – 18

Pharmacist – 17

Technical grade fitter – 78

Technical grade II electrician – 139

Technical grade II instrument – 46

UPRVUNL recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uprvunl.org

Step 2: Click on ‘click here to apply for AE, AO, ARO..’ link under ‘circular’

Step 3: Click on ‘I agree’ check box and click on register

Step 4: Register using details

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make fee payment, submit

UPRVUNL recruitment: Eligibility

Education: For the posts at the level of AE, candidates need to have an engineering degree with at least 65 per cent marks. For account officer, an MBA degree is required. For technical grade posts, class 10 level of education is required with ITI certification. For staff and pharmacist, an applicant needs a diploma.

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply for AE-level posts; for the rest, the minimum age to apply is 21 years. The upper age is capped at 40 years. Upper age is relaxed for the reserved category candidates.

UPRVUNL recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1000; for reserved category candidates, the same is Rs 700.

UPRVUNL recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 3 lakh, as per the official notification.

