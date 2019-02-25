UPRVNUL recruitment 2019: Apply for 117 posts, initial monthly salary up to Rs 44,900

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has invited applications for recruitment at several posts including, junior engineer, chemist, assistant accountant, and office assistant on its official website, uprvunl.org. A total of 117 posts are on offer.

The registration process started from February 21, 2019 and will conclude at 11:50 on March 21, 2019. The online process which including fee payment will be open till March 24, 2019 (11:45 pm), according to the official notification.

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Selection process

Candidates will have to appear for a CBT exam to be conducted for three hours. Candidates need to secure minimum cut-off for the exam to be eligible for the next round. The exam will have 1 mark for correct answer and 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 117

Junior engineer (trainee) civil – 47

Chemist grade-II – 27

Assistant accountant – 26

Office Assistant II (accounts) – 17

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Documents required

Before filling the online form, candidates need scanned copies of the following –

Class 10 mark sheet

Personal details

Photograph and signature between 20 to 100 kb (jpeg/jpg)

Category certificate between 50 to 1000 kb (jpg/jpeg/PDF)

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uprvunl.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here to apply for junior engineer, chemist, assistant accountant, office assistant..’ under ‘public notices section’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘I agree and start’

Step 4: Register your self by filling personal details

Step 5: Verfiy with code received on email/phone number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Pay fee

Application forms once submitted cannot be edited, candidates need to submit after verifying information. Payment window will open 24 to 36 hours after submitting the form.

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get an initial monthly salary of –

Junior engineer (trainee) civil – Rs 44,900

Chemist grade-II – Rs 36,800

Assistant accountant – Rs 29,800

Office Assistant II (accounts) – Rs 27,200

UPRVUNL recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay application fee of Rs 1000, for residents for UP the fee is reduced to Rs 700 and for PwD category candidates it is Rs 10.

