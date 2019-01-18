UPPRPB fireman recruitment: Apply for 2,065 vacancies at uppbpb.gov.in

UPPRPB fireman recruitment: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has begun the applications process for the recruitment at the post of fireman through its official website, uppbpb.gov.in. The application process will end on February 9 2019. The board had advertised for several posts in December 2018. Candidates can submit application fee till February 11, 2019.
According to the official notification, the candidates will be selected over 2,065 vacancies. To be selected, candidates will have to appear for a written exam followed by a documentation verification, physical eligibility test (PET) and an interview round. The date of the exam has not been revealed yet by the board.
UPPRPB fireman recruitment: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in
Step 2: On the home page click, ‘fireman recruitment application..’ link
Step 3: A new window will open, register and start applying
Step 4: Upload images and documents
Step 5: Pay Fee
Candidates need to take a print out of fee receipt and a copy of the duly filled form for future reference.
UPPRPB firemen recruitment: Pay scale
The candidates selected for the post will get a monthly remuneration in the scale of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.