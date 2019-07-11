UPPSC Upper Subordinate Services final result 2016 declared, how to check via website

UPPSC Subordinate Services exam final results 2016: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for the Subordinate Services examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The result will be available on the website till July 18, 2019.

UPPSC Upper Subordinate Services final result 2016: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the pdf file consisting the list of selected candidates.

