Toggle Menu
UPPSC Upper Subordinate Services final result 2016 declared, how to check via websitehttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/uppsc-upper-subordinate-services-final-result-2016-declared-uppsc-up-nic-in-5825660/

UPPSC Upper Subordinate Services final result 2016 declared, how to check via website

UPPSC Subordinate Services exam final results 2016: The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website uppsc.up.nic.in. The result will be available on the website till July 18

UPPSC final results 2016, Upper Subordinate Services final result 2016, UPPSC final exam result, UPPSC final exam results 2016
UPPSC Subordinate Services exam final results 2016: The result will be available on the website till July 18

UPPSC Subordinate Services exam final results 2016: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for the Subordinate Services examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The result will be available on the website till July 18, 2019.

UPPSC Upper Subordinate Services final result 2016: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download result link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the pdf file consisting the list of selected candidates.

Govt Jobs 2019Railway JobsBank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.  

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rajasthan to fill 1,000 vacant posts of teachers in govt colleges
2 Tamil Nadu TNTET answer key 2019 released, how to raise objections
3 SBI clerk prelims result 2019 date and time confirmed