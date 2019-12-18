UPPSC combined state/upper subordinate services preliminary answer key released: How to download, raise objection

UPPSC PCS answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in. (Representational image) UPPSC PCS answer key released at uppsc.up.nic.in. (Representational image)

UPPSC UP PCS preliminary answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the combined state/upper subordinate services exam or UP PCS 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, upppsc.up.nic.in.

The answer key will be available at the official website till December 21. In case any candidate finds any objection in the given answer key, they can raise objection till December 22. Candidates can send it at the official website, peypcsacf2019@gmail.com. The objections should be in the given format –

The objections raised by candidates will be studied and a final answer key with amendments if any will be declared thereafter. The result will be based on the final answer key. Those who clear this prelims exam will have to appear for Mains. To clear the exam, candidates will have to attain 33 per cent marks. Based on marks obtained in the UP PCS paper-I, a merit list will be created based on which candidates will be called for the next round. A total of 353 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Those who are finally selected for the post of range forest officer will get a pay scale of Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,800. Candidates selected for the post of assistant conservator of the forest will be hired in the pay scale of Rs 15600 to Rs 39,100 and grade pay of Rs 5400.

