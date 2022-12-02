UPPSC State Engineering Services final result 2021 declared; steps to check

UPPSC 2021 Result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021. Candidates who appeared for the government job exam and interview rounds can now check their result at the official UPPSC website — uppsc.up.nic.in.

After the written exam result, the final result is now on the basis of the interview round.

UPPSC State Engineering Services final result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website — uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link provided for ‘UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, on which the result will be available in the form of a PDF file.

Step 4: Check for your name and roll number on the PDF file.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Earlier, the result for the written exam was released on September 29, and a revised result was declared on October 31. After the revised result, interviews for selected candidates were conducted from October 17 to November 15.