UPPSC staff nursing result declared: How to download mark sheet

UPPSC staff nursing result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for recruitment exam conducted for the post of staff nurses at its official website, uppsc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their mark sheets.

A total of 3,838 posts were advertised through this process. A recruitment exam for the same was conducted in 2017. Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 9300-34800 with a grade pay Rs 4,600 per month, as per the official notification.

UPPSC staff nursing result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on staff nurses 2017 mark sheet

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Marksheet will be available

Candidates can also refer to the cut-off list available on the websites. This is the final result and those who make it through the cut-off will be hired for the government job.

