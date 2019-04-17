Toggle Menu
UPPSC staff nursing result declared: How to download mark sheethttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/uppsc-staff-nursing-result-declared-how-to-download-mark-sheet-uppsc-nic-in-5680008/

UPPSC staff nursing result declared: How to download mark sheet

UPPSC staff nursing result for 3838 posts has been declared at uppsc.nic.in. The exam was conducted in 2017. Candidates can download their mark sheet and check the cut-off as well.

uppsc, uppsc result, uppsc staff nurse. uppsc staff nurse result, uppsc.nic.in, india result, uppsc.nic.in, employment news, sarkari naukri, govt job notification, latest uppsc jobs,
UPPSC staff nursing result declared at uppsc.nic.in (Representational Image)

UPPSC staff nursing result: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for recruitment exam conducted for the post of staff nurses at its official website, uppsc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their mark sheets.

A total of 3,838 posts were advertised through this process. A recruitment exam for the same was conducted in 2017. Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 9300-34800 with a grade pay Rs 4,600 per month, as per the official notification.

UPPSC staff nursing result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on staff nurses 2017 mark sheet
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using details
Step 5: Marksheet will be available

Candidates can also refer to the cut-off list available on the websites. This is the final result and those who make it through the cut-off will be hired for the government job.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BARC Scientific Officer OCES/ DGFS results declared, how to check
2 Maharashtra Zilla Parishad recruitment 2019: Application process for 13,521 vacancies ends
3 BHEL recruitment 2019: Apply for 145 executive, engineer trainee vacancies; check salary