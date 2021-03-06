UPPSC RO, ARO recruitment 2021: Apply for 337 vacancies, check details

UPPSC RO, ARO recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for review officer, assistant review officer posts. There are in total 337 vacant positions on offer, 228 for general recruitment and 109 for special recruitment.

The interested candidates can apply through the website- uppsc.up.nic.in. The application window will be closed on April 5.

Age limit: The candidates must be at least 21 years old and must be not more than 40 years old as on June 1, 2021. Age relaxation rules apply as per UPPSC rules as stated in the advertisement on the official website for the AO/ARO post.

Educational qualification: To know the eligibility criteria for education, candidates need to check the detailed advertisement on the official website for each post.

Application fee: The application fee for general category and OBC category candidates is Rs 125. For SC and ST categories, it is Rs 65. For handicapped category the fee is Rs 25 (only processing fee).

The fee payment can be made through credit card/de bit card, internet banking or through State Bank of India (SBI) e-challan process on the website itself with the help of the given instructions. After the fee has been paid, a Transaction ID will be generated for you which you have to fill at the third part of the application form.

For details on recruitment process, please refer to the website- uppsc.up.nic.in.