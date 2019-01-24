UPPSC RFP ACR, PCS answer keys released at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC RFP ACF answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for the combined state upper subordinate service (PCS) preliminary examination and the recruitment exam for the post of assistant forest conservators, range forest officer service exams on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The answer keys for the exam held on A, B, C and D series is available on the website. The answer keys will be online only till January 29, 2019. After which the link will be deactivated. Candidates need to download the answer keys before January 29, 2019.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till 5 pm, January 30, 2019. After which no objections will be accepted. Candidates will have to submit objections in a closed envelope addressed to Anju Katiyar, examination controller, secrecy-I department, Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, Prayagraj.

Candidates need to send supporting proof against their claim or objection. The objections need to be sent in the prescribed format. Candidates can refer to the format given on the UPPSC website.

Candidates can also submit the objections online at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. If the commission finds any query to be relevant they will release a final answer key with changes. Post which a result will be announced.

