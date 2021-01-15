UPPSC recruitment exam calendar 2021 released: Check jobs to apply with UP govt this year

UPPSC recruitment exam calendar 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released a recruitment calendar or schedule of job notifications to be released this year by the state government. As per the calendar released at uppsc.up.nic.in, several exams for the notifications published in 2020 will also be held this year. A total of 16 exams are expected to be held in 2021, as per the schedule.

UPPSC recruitment exam calendar 2021: Calendar

Meanwhile, the application process for the UPPSC combined state agriculture services exam 2020 is on. The last date to apply for group A and B level posts is January 29. The application process for direct recruitment and Basic education department recruitment are closing on January 22.