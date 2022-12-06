UPPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 2382 posts of Medical Officer; check how to register

UPPSC Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is now inviting applications for Medical Officer vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply at the official UPPSC website — uppsc.up.nic.in.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2382 in the government organisation, according to the official notice.

Read | Former Health Secretary Preeti Sudan appointed as a UPSC member

Candidates have time till January 2 2023 to pay the registration fees in the bank, and till January 5 2023 to apply for these vacancies. The registration fees for the unreserved/ economically weaker sections and other backward class category is Rs 105 (Rs 80 is exam and Rs 25 is online processing fee). The fee for SC/ ST category candidates is Rs 65 (Rs 40 is exam and Rs 25 is online processing fee). Candidates from the handicapped category only have to pay the online processing fee of Rs 25, and ex-servicemen category candidates have to pay Rs 65 (Rs 40 is exam and Rs 25 is online processing fee).

To apply for these vacancies, candidates should have an MBBS degree from a university recognised by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or an undergraduate medical degree recognised under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019′. They should also have a postgraduate degree (three years) in the concerned specialty of a university recognised by the ‘Medical Council of India’ or a post-graduate medical degree recognised under ‘The National Medical Commission Act, 2019′.

The age limit to apply for these vacancies is 21 to 40 years.

This time, the commission is hiring for several posts such as Gynecologist, Anesthetist, Pediatrician, Radiologist, Pathologist, General Surgeon, General Physician, Ophthalmologist, Orthopedician, ENT Specialist, Dermetologist, Psychiatrist, Microbiologist, Forensic Specialist and Public Health Specialist.