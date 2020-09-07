UPPSC recruitment 2020: Apply for 610 posts, salary up to Rs 2 lakh

UPPSC recruitment 2020: Apply to get a maximum remuneration of over Rs 2 lakh per month. Representational image/ file

UPPSC recruitment 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has released the detailed notification inviting applications for the posts of a total of 610 vacant posts across designations. The candidates will get a maximum remuneration of over Rs 2 lakh per month. The application process is on and the last date to submit application fees is October 1, however, candidates can submit online applications till October 5.

Interested candidates can apply at the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in till October 5. Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary and mains examination. The preliminary exam will consist of general studies exam which will have objective-type questions. The total number of marks will be 300 and the time duration of the preliminary exam will be two hours.

UPPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies: 610

Post wise vacancy details

Veterinary Medical Officer – 215

Medical Officer (Allopath) General Recruitment – 256

Joint Director – 1

Deputy Director – 1

Read | IIT-Madras conducts online internship drive, gets 152 offers on day 1

Assistant Planner- (General Recruitment) – 8

Principal (Allopathy) – 1

Medical Officer (Allopath) – 3

Vetting Officer – 1

Engineers – 4

Assistant Professor in different specialties – 88

Mines Officer – 3

Assistant Professor in different specialists – 29

UPPSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates required to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree. The eligibility requirement changes depending upon the post one is applying for.

Age limit: The minimum age limit of the candidates will be 21 years, while the maximum age limit is 40 years. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation in the upper age limit, as per government norms.

UPPSC recruitment 2020: Pay scale

The selected candidates will get maximum remuneration of Rs 2.09 lakh per month. However, the pay scale varies as per posts, and the minimum pay scale is around Rs 16,000.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd