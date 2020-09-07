UPPSC recruitment 2020: Apply for 610 posts, salary up to Rs 2 lakh

UPPSC recruitment 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj has released the detailed notification inviting applications for the posts of a total of 610 vacant posts across designations. The candidates will get a maximum remuneration of over Rs 2 lakh per month. The application process is on and the last date to submit application fees is October 1, however, candidates can submit online applications till October 5.
Interested candidates can apply at the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in till October 5. Candidates will be selected on the basis of preliminary and mains examination. The preliminary exam will consist of general studies exam which will have objective-type questions. The total number of marks will be 300 and the time duration of the preliminary exam will be two hours.
UPPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details
Total Vacancies: 610
Post wise vacancy details
Veterinary Medical Officer – 215
Medical Officer (Allopath) General Recruitment – 256
Joint Director – 1
Deputy Director – 1
Assistant Planner- (General Recruitment) – 8
Principal (Allopathy) – 1
Medical Officer (Allopath) – 3
Vetting Officer – 1
Engineers – 4
Assistant Professor in different specialties – 88
Mines Officer – 3
Assistant Professor in different specialists – 29
UPPSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidates required to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree. The eligibility requirement changes depending upon the post one is applying for.
Age limit: The minimum age limit of the candidates will be 21 years, while the maximum age limit is 40 years. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation in the upper age limit, as per government norms.
UPPSC recruitment 2020: Pay scale
The selected candidates will get maximum remuneration of Rs 2.09 lakh per month. However, the pay scale varies as per posts, and the minimum pay scale is around Rs 16,000.
