UPPSC recruitment 2019: Registration closing for computer operator, programmer jobs; salary upto Rs 1 lakh

UPPSC recruitment 2019: The registration process to apply for the posts of computer operator, a programmer at the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is concluding tomorrow, April 24 2019 (Wednesday) at uppsc.up.gov.in. The application process will continue till April 28, 2019 but no application will be accepted without fee payment or registration and both of which are closing today.

Advertising

A total of 16 vacancies including programmer grade I, programmer grade II and computer operator grade B are on offer through this recruitment drive. Registered candidates will have to undergo a recruitment exam to be eligible for the job.

Read| SSC MTS 2019 online application begins, check notification

UPPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here to apply online’ under ‘programmer/programmer grade-I/computer operator exam 2109..’

Step 3: Click on ‘apply’

Step 4: Click on ‘registration’ next to post you are applying for

Step 5: Select whether you have registered or not before, if not, then register using basic information

Step 6: Validate, use the registration number to log-in

Step 7: Fill form, upload images

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Full notification

UPPSC recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates apply for the post of programmer will get a salary up to Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 5,400. Programmer grade-I will get a salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500. Those hired at the post of programmer grade-II will be hired with a monthly grade salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4,600. Candidates will get a salary of Rs 5,200 and Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2,800.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.