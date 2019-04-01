UPPSC recruitment 2019: Applications open for programmer, computer operator; salary up to Rs 1 lakh

UPPSC programmer, computer operator recruitment 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited applications for the post of programmer, programmer grade I and II and computer operator grade B. The online application process has begun on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The process will conclude on April 28, 2019 and the online bank payment will be ending on April 24, 2019.

A total of 16 vacancies are on offer through this recruitment drive. Applicants will have to send hard copy of their online applications forms along with self-attested copies of all certificates. Details of the same are not yet announced.

UPPSC programmer, computer operator recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 16

Programmer in State Agriculture Production, Mandi Parishad – 1

Programmer grade-I finance department – 1

Programmer grader-II in Agriculture statistical and crop policy – 1

Computer operator grade-B – 13

UPPSC programmer, computer operator recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: To apply for the jobs, candidates must be at least 21 years of age. The upper age limit is capped at 40 years. The upper age will be counted as on July 1, 2019. Age relaxations are given to candidates belonging to reserved category.

Education: To apply for the post of programmer, candidates need to have a Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related subjects or equivalent. Candidates with working knowledge of Unix, open source software, windows NT, Oracle and RDBMS will be preferred.

For the post of programmer grade-I candidates with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in computer science may apply. Preference will be given to those with knowledge in office automation, Unis, Windows, C/C-fox Pro RDBMS, etc

Those hired at programmer grade-II will be required to have a Bachelor’s degree or PG diploma in computer science.

For the post of computer operator, candidates need to have a graduate degree with diploma in computer science and knowledge of data entry in Hindi with speed of 25 words and 40 words per minute in Hindi and English typing.

UPPSC programmer, computer operator recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates apply for the post of programmer will get a salary up to Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Programmer grade-I will get a salary of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.

Those hired at the post of programmer grade-II will be hired with a monthly grade salary of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with additional grade pay of Rs 4,600.

Candidates will get a salary of Rs 5,200 and Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 2,800.

