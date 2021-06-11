UPPSC Prelims, Mains 2021-22 revised calendar released, check new exam dates

the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Thursday released the revised exam calendar for the year 2021-22. The commission had postponed various exams in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 in the state. Fresh exam dates have been notified by the commission in the exam calendar. Candidates can download the new calendar from the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC revised exam calendar 2021: Calendar

As per the new calendar, the UPPSC state PCS prelims exam will be conducted on October 24 and the mains exam will begin on January 28, 2022. The PCS prelims exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 13 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The PCS (prelims) exam was to be held in 23 districts of the state from June 13 onwards.

A list of 14 exams that have been rescheduled is given in the new exam calendar. The state agriculture services exam which was scheduled to be conducted on May 23 and May 30, 2021, has also been rescheduled to August 1. Earlier, on May 12, the commission had released an official notification stating the postponement of the UPPCS PCS prelims exam conducted by the commission.