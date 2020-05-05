UPPSC postpones prosecution officer Main and Engineering services exam

UPPSC exams deferred till further notice (Representational image) UPPSC exams deferred till further notice (Representational image)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagrah has postponed the assistant prosecution officer Main exam 2018 and combined state engineering services exam 2020. In a recent notice, the commission said that the exams scheduled to be held on May 5 and June 7, respectively have been postponed till further notice.

The revised dates are yet to be announced by the commission. The delay has been caused due to the coronavirus pandemic. As of the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health, 46, 433 people have been infected by the virus in India. At least, 1,568 have been killed because of it in the country so far.

Meanwhile, UPPSC has also invited candidates to apply for the Combined state upper subordinate services exam 2020 or UPPCS 2020. The last date to register and pay the fee for the exam is May 18 while application form can be submitted till May 21. As of now, 200 vacancies are advertised to be filled through the PCS exam and for ACF/RFO, the vacancy details have not been disclosed.

Among major exams being deferred is the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE). The exam was scheduled to be held on May 31 and now it has been postponed till further notice. The new dates will be announced on May 31, UPSC has said in a notice that it would give a notice of at least 30 days to aspirants between the announcement of dates and actual exam day.

