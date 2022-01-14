UPPSC postpones engineering services exam 2021; new dates announced

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagrah has postponed the combined state engineering services exam 2021. In a recent notice, the commission said that the exam scheduled to be held on January 23 has been postponed. Candidates can check the notice on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in

The commission has also notified the new exam date for the exam as per which the exam will now be conducted on April 17, 2022. The commission has however not specified any particular reason for the postponement of the examination.

Meanwhile, UPPSC has released the exam dates for state PCS mains exam 2021. As per the schedule, the exam will be conducted fom January 28 to January 31 in the three districts of Ghaziabad, Lucknow and Prayagraj.