UPPSC postpones Agricultural Services prelims exam 2020

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) today decided to postpone Agricultural Services prelims exam 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 23 and May 30, 2021. Aspirants can access the official notice at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission will soon announce the new exam dates after assessing the situation pertaining to the coronavirus outbreak.

Read | UPSC postpones recruitment process for 363 vacancies in posts for principal

“It is being notified that the prelims exam scheduled to be held on May 23 and May 30, 2021, for Vice Principal/ Assistant Director has been postponed till further notice,” the official notice read.

The UPPSC Agricultural Services exam will fulfil 564 vacancies in the Rs 44,900-1,42,400 payscale. The prelims exam will be conducted at various centres in the state. Those who qualify in the written exam will move on to the next round i.e personal interview. The aspirants will get selected on the basis of marks obtained in the main exam and interview.