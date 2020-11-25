UPPSC PCS result revised, more candidates qualify for main

UPPSC PCS revised result: Check at uppsc.up.nic.in (Image by Pixabay/ Representational)

UPPSC PCS result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has revised the result for the PCS. In the result declared earlier, the data of the number of candidates could not be completely displayed because of a technical glitch as per the official notice. The affected posts include group 4 level jobs — labor enforcement officer and group 5 level job posy of child development project officer. The revised result is available at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The list of candidates displayed will be eligible for the main exam. Candidates can check the revised list at the official website by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the revised result link under ‘information bulletin’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

Meanwhile, for the UPPSC regional inspector (technical) exam 2020, the application process had begun in November only and the last date to apply is December 3, however, the date of submitting the exam fee is November 28. The number of vacancies are not yet disclosed. Finally selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400.

