Thursday, February 18, 2021
Latest news

UPPSC PCS 2019 result released, Vishal Saraswat tops the exam

UPPSC PCS result 2019: Mathura boy Vishal Saraswat has topped the exam, while Yugantar Tripathi of Prayagraj secured the second rank and Poonam Gautam of Lucknow got the third position

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
February 18, 2021 10:59:47 am
UPPSC 1200UPPSC PCS result 2019 available at uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result of the combined state/ upper subordinate services (PCS) exam 2019 on February 17. A total of 434 candidates have been qualified successful in the recruitment exam. The candidates can check the result through the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Mathura boy Vishal Saraswat has topped the exam, while Yugantar Tripathi of Prayagraj secured the second rank and Poonam Gautam of Lucknow got the third position.

UPPSC PCS result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘List of selected candidates in combined state/ upper subordinate services exam 2019′

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 3: A pdf of the list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exam was earlier held in September for 453 posts- 46 posts of deputy collector, assistant commissioner (industries)- 19, block development officer- 34, naib tehsildar- 150, accounts and audit officer- 16, law officer- 22, and 9 posts of food safety officer.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

