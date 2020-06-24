UPPSC PCS result 2018 declared: 2668 qualify for 984 posts

UPPSC PCS result 2018: Check at uppsc.up.niv.in (Representational image) UPPSC PCS result 2018: Check at uppsc.up.niv.in (Representational image)

UPPSC PCS result 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for upper subordinate services or UPPCS 2018. Selected candidates will now have to appear for the interview round. Those who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 16,738 candidates had participated in the exams. Of these, a total of 2,668 candidates have qualified the exam, as per the official data. Now, these candidates will have to clear the interview round and employment will be given on the basis of merit. As many as 984 vacancies are to be filled through this exam.

UPPSC PCS result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘list fo candidates qualified for interview’ under ‘information bulletin’

Step 3: A PDF will open, scroll and find your name/ roll number

The results of the female candidates belonging to the other states, who were declared to be qualified for PCS (Mains) exam-2018 through the additional result published by the UPPSC on October 5, would be subject to the final judgment in the special appeal filed by the UP government before the High Court.

The finally selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 with grade pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

