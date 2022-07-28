scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 declared; here’s how to check

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official website — uppsc.up.gov.in. The authorities will soon release another notification about the schedule of the main examination and the process of depositing the exam fee for the successful candidates.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 1:49:37 pm
UPPSC Prelims, Sarkari naukri result, Sarkari resultUPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022: This year, more than 5922 candidates have qualified the prelims and are now eligible to appear for the main exam. (Representative image. Express photo)

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS Prelims Result 2022 has been declared online and candidates can now check their result at the official website — uppsc.up.gov.in.

This year, more than 5922 candidates have qualified the prelims and are now eligible to appear for the main exam.

Read |SSC, Railways, MHSR, Intelligence Bureau and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official website — uppsc.up.gov.in.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘List of candidates qualified for the combined state/upper subordinate services (mains) exam-2022’.

Step 3: A new PDF will open up which will have the roll number of the selected candidates.

Step 4: Check for your roll number in the PDF.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

As per the result PDF, a total of 602974 online applications were received for this exam, but only nearly 50 per cent (329310) registered candidates appeared for the exam. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 394 vacancies for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services.

The authorities will soon release another notification about the schedule of the main examination and the process of depositing the online application (examination) fee for the successful candidates.

Candidates should note that the information about the marks obtained/ cut off marks and more of the candidates will be made available online at the official website after the declaration of the final selection result. However, no separate representation or requests will be entertained.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

'Rashtrapatni' remark: Lok Sabha witnesses tensed moments as Sonia Gandhi questions BJP MPs

4

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

5

Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: Why Facebook parent Meta saw first-ever fall in quarterly reve...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
Explained: SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really di...
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
1 yr later, festivities scrapped, Bommai's tenuous hold on CM post continues
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Gujarat prohibition law: Many a slip between the flask and lip
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Vikrant Rona review

Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad, objects to torch relay through Kashmir

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house
Bengal school jobs scam

Rs 28 cr cash, 6 kg gold recovered from Arpita Mukherjee's house

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha adjourned after protests over Adhir Ranjan's remarks

SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules
Explained

SpiceJet's safety record, and why DGCA order may not really disrupt flight schedules

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

NK Singh writes: From freebies to welfare

Premium
‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests

‘There is a limit…’: SC on reports it delayed hearing on attacks on Christian priests

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Premium
Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Kim Jong Un threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S Korea

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement