UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022 declared; here’s how to check

July 28, 2022 1:49:37 pm
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS Prelims Result 2022 has been declared online and candidates can now check their result at the official website — uppsc.up.gov.in.
This year, more than 5922 candidates have qualified the prelims and are now eligible to appear for the main exam.
UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2022: How to check score
Step 1: Visit the official website — uppsc.up.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘List of candidates qualified for the combined state/upper subordinate services (mains) exam-2022’.
Step 3: A new PDF will open up which will have the roll number of the selected candidates.
Step 4: Check for your roll number in the PDF.
Step 5: Download and save for future reference.
As per the result PDF, a total of 602974 online applications were received for this exam, but only nearly 50 per cent (329310) registered candidates appeared for the exam. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 394 vacancies for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services.
The authorities will soon release another notification about the schedule of the main examination and the process of depositing the online application (examination) fee for the successful candidates.
Candidates should note that the information about the marks obtained/ cut off marks and more of the candidates will be made available online at the official website after the declaration of the final selection result. However, no separate representation or requests will be entertained.
