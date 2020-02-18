UPPSC PCS prelims result 2019 announced, check now

UPPSC PCS prelims result 2019 is available at uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC PCS prelims result 2019 is available at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS prelims result 2019:The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for the PCS preliminary examination. The candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The preliminary examination was held on December 15, 2019 at various exam centres. The candidates who have qualified the UPPSC PCS prelims will have to appear for the main examination. A total of 353 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

UPPSC PCS prelims result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the new window, a pdf containing the list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download the pdf and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates need to appear for the main exam, the date of which will be announced shortly. The PCS exam is being held in three phases – the prelims, the main and viva-voice (personality test).

Those who are finally selected for the post of range forest officer will get a pay scale of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,800. Candidates selected for the post of assistant conservator of the forest will be hired in the pay scale of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 and grade pay of Rs 5,400.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd