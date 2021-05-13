UPPSC PCS prelims exam scheduled for June 13 postponed 

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has decided to postpone the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exam 2021. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 13. The UPPSC released the notification on its official website. The fresh exam dates will be announced soon by the commission.

“The exams of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination-2021, commonly known as PCS (Pre)-2021, along with Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF)/Range Forest Officer (RFO) Preliminary Exam 2021 have been postponed till further notice. Besides, the preliminary exam for lecturer in government inter colleges (male/female)-2020 has also been postponed by the commission,” read the notification.

The PCS (prelims) exam was to be held in 23 districts of the state from June 13 onwards. The exam will be held in two sessions — the morning session from 9.30 to 11:30 am and the afternoon session from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The UPPSC had earlier postponed the Agricultural Services prelims exam 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and across the country. The examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 23 and May 30, 2021.