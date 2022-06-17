UPPSC PCS Prelims answer key 2022 released; Here’s how to download

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released answer keys for the combined state-upper subordinate service PCS (prelims) exam 2022. Candidates can download the answer key at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

If there are any objections with respect to the answer key then, candidates must raise them latest by June 23 up to 5 pm. The UPPSC PCS prelims 2022 exam was held on June 12.

UPPSC PCS Answer Key 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the UPPSC official website at — uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the left panel, click on “UPPSC PCS answer key” link

Step 3: Select the answer key series.

Step 4: UPPSC answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key in PDF format and check

The UPPSC PCS 2022 exam includes three phases — preliminary exam, main examination and viva-voce. There are about 250 vacancies for UP PCS.The selection of candidates in the UPPSC PCS 2022 exam will be made on the basis of prelims, mains and personal interview.

As per official notice, the UPPSC prelims answer key will only be available on the official website till June 22, 2022. Additionally, candidates must note that the UPPSC PCS answer key 2022 is only provisional in nature and the final answer key will be released later. UPPSC PCS result will be declared using the final key which shall be prepared by taking into account the objections raised by the candidates.