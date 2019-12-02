UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2019 released: Check how to download, exam pattern

UPPSC admit card 2019: Download from uppsc.up.nic.in UPPSC admit card 2019: Download from uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) released the admit card or hall ticket for the combined state/upper subordinate services exam or UP PCS 2019. Those who have applied can download their admit card from the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 353 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The exam will be multiple-choice questions based but would be held offline. Those who clear Prelims will have to appear for Mains followed by interview round.

UPPSC PCS prelims admit card 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link ‘admit card for combined state upper subordinate services’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The Preliminary examination for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services will have two exams for 200 marks each and of two hours durations. Both the papers will be objective type and multiple choice in which there will be 150-100 questions, respectively. The timing of paper I will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the paper II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

While it is mandatory for candidates to appear for both the papers, the paper-II of the preliminary exam will be a qualifying paper with the minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 per cent. The merit of the Candidates will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in paper-I of the preliminary exam.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Salary

Those who are finally selected for the post of range forest officer will get a pay scale of Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,800. Candidates selected for the post of assistant conservator of the forest will be hired in the pay scale of Rs 15600 to Rs 39,100 and grade pay of Rs 5400.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd