UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 result declared; here’s how to check

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the result for Provincial Civil Service (PCS) preliminary exam 2021. The exam was conducted on October 24. A total of 6,91,173 candidates had applied for the exam out of which 3,21,273 appeared. A total of 7,688 candidates have been declared qualified for the PCS posts. Candidates can check their result on the official website- uppsc.up.gov.in

The preliminary examination for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services was conducted in two shifts and it was mandatory for candidates to appear for both the papers to be evaluated.

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2021 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – uppsc.up.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: In the pdf, check your roll number

The paper-II of the preliminary exam was a qualifying paper with the minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 per cent. The merit of the candidates has been determined on the basis of marks obtained in paper-I of the preliminary exam based on which the result has been declared.

Those who have qualified the prelims exam will now appear for the mains examination. The mains exams will begin on January 28, 2022. It is a subjective type paper and the candidates who will qualify this stage will then appear for the interview. The final result will be declared after conducting all three stages.