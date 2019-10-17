UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019 applications begin, check eligibility, salary, vacancy details, how to apply

UPPSC PCS Prelims 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has begun registration for the Combined State Upper Sub subordinate services or PCS preliminary exams at its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The registration process will be closed on November 11 while the applications can be submitted till November 13.

A total of 353 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. The exam will be multiple-choice questions based but would be held offline. Those who clear Prelims will have to appear for Mains followed by interview round.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 40 years with relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates having at least a graduation degree from a recognised institute can apply for the exam.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The Preliminary examination for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services will have two exams for 200 marks each and of two hours durations. Both the papers will be objective type and multiple choice in which there will be 150-100 questions, respectively. The timing of paper I will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the paper II will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

While it is mandatory for candidates to appear for both the papers, the paper-II of the preliminary exam will be a qualifying paper with the minimum qualifying marks fixed at 33 per cent. The merit of the Candidates will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in paper-I of the preliminary exam.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link, UPPSC prelims

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the apply button next to the exam name

Step 4: Click on more registration, fill details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make a payment, submit

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 125 for SC/ST candidates the fee is R 65 and for handicapped it is Rs 25. Dependents of the freedom fighters, ex-servicemen and women candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

UPPSC PCS recruitment 2019: Salary

Those who are finally selected for the post of range forest officer will get a pay scale of Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,800. Candidates selected for the post of assistant conservator of the forest will be hired in the pay scale of Rs 15600 to Rs 39,100 and grade pay of Rs 5400.

