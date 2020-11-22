UPPSC PCS prelims result 2020 released, 5,393 candidates qualify

UPPSC PCS prelims result 2020 available at uppsc.up.nic.in. Representational image/ file

UPPSC PCS prelims result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results for combined state/ upper subordinate services (preliminary) exam 2020 and assistant conservator posts of forest/ range forest officer (ACF/RFO) preliminary examination. A total of 5,393 candidates are declared successful in the prelims exam, while 180 candidates have been conditionally qualified for the ACF/ RFO preliminary exam. The candidates can check the result through the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC secretary Jagdish Prasad informed that the prelims result are subject to the final decision of the Allahabad High Court. The result was declared in five separate groups, while the result of ACF/ RFO preliminary exam have been declared separately. The commission will soon release instructions for the mains exam, the secretary said.

UPPSC PCS prelims result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘list fo candidates qualified for interview’ under ‘information bulletin’

Step 3: A PDF will open, scroll and find your name/ roll number

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates who have cleared the prelims have to appear for main, followed by interview. The selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 with grade pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

