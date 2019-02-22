UPPSC PCS Mains final results declared, Jaijeet Kaur Hora tops

UPPSC PCS Mains final results: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the final results of the PCS Mains examination that was conducted in 2016. The merit list is available on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

The candidates can check the merit list till March 22, 2019.

There are 633 vacant posts including 53 vacancies of Deputy Collector and Superintendent of Police and 52 posts of block development officer.

Earlier, around 1,993 candidates had appeared in the interview that was conducted in all over the states.

UPPSC PCS Mains final results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘List of selected candidates in combined state/ upper subordinate services exam 2016

Step 3: A pdf of the list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

The commission had earlier declared the results of the prelims examination on May 27, 2016, in which around 14,000 candidates were declared successful. The PCS exam is being held in three phases – the prelims, the mains and viva-voice (personality test).

