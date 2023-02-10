scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
UPPSC PCS Mains 2022: Result declared, steps to check

UPPSC PCS Mains 2022: Results declared by the commission for 383 vacancies. Candidates can check the result on the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS main 2022 results declared.UPPSC PSC Main 2022 examination was conducted for 383 vacancies. (Express image by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative image)
UPPSC PCS Mains 2022: Result declared, steps to check
UPPSC PCS Mains 2022: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on February 9 declared the results for UPPSC PCS Mains Result 2022 examination. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined State/ Senior Subordinate main examination can check the results at the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC PSC Main 2022 examination was conducted between September 27 and October 1, 2022 for  383 vacancies. A total of 5311 candidates appeared for the examination out of which 1070 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview.

UPPSC PCS Mains 2022: Steps to check the results

Step 1: Visit the official website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QULALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN PCS EXAM 2022’ link given on the home page

Step 3: Results will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: The result consists of the roll numbers of the shortlisted students

According to the official notice, “The result of the female candidates who are from out of UP shall be subject to final order and judgement of Honorable High Court in special appeal number no. D475 OF 2019. “

