UPPSC PCS Mains 2022 exam schedule released

The mains exam will be conducted between September 27 and October 1 in two shifts. The morning shift will be conducted from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and the afternoon shift will be held between 2 pm to 5 pm. 

Candidates can check the exam schedule notice on the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS Mains 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the PCS mains exam schedule 2022. Candidates who qualified the prelims will now appear for the mains exam. The schedule is uploaded at the official website — uppsc.up.gov.in.

Read |UPSC Civil Services: Do graduation subjects play a role in preparation? Experts decode

The UPPSC Prelims result was declared on July 27. This year, more than 5922 candidates have qualified the prelims and are now eligible to appear for the main exam.

As per the result PDF, a total of 602974 online applications were received for this exam, but only nearly 50 per cent (329310) registered candidates appeared for the prelims exam. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 394 vacancies for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services.

