scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 result declared; here’s how to check

UPPSC PCS mains exams were conducted from March 23 to March 27 in subjective mode. A total of 5957 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 1285 have qualified who will now appear for the interview. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
July 13, 2022 11:34:47 am
UPPSC PCS result 2021The result pdf can be downloaded at the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in (Representational Image)

UPPSC PCS Mains result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Tuesday declared the results of Provincial Civil Service (PCS) mains exam 2021. The result has been declared in the form of pdf containing roll numbers of qualified candidates. The result pdf can be downloaded at the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in

Read |Recruitment test for non-gazetted govt posts likely by this year end, says Jitendra Singh

UPPSC PCS mains exams were conducted from March 23 to March 27 in subjective mode. A total of 5957 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 1285 have qualified who will now appear for the interview. 

UPPSC PCS Mains 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website –  uppsc.up.nic.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

Step 2: Click on the result pdf link on the homepage

Step 3: In the result pdf, check your roll number

Step 4: Download and take a print of pdf for future reference

A total of 623 vacancies were notified by the commission under this recruitment process. The interview for the candidates who qualified the UPPCS Mains result 2021 will begin soon. The UPPSC interview date have not been informed by the commission yet.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement