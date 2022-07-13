UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 result declared; here’s how to check

UPPSC PCS Mains result: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Tuesday declared the results of Provincial Civil Service (PCS) mains exam 2021. The result has been declared in the form of pdf containing roll numbers of qualified candidates. The result pdf can be downloaded at the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC PCS mains exams were conducted from March 23 to March 27 in subjective mode. A total of 5957 candidates had appeared in the exam out of which 1285 have qualified who will now appear for the interview.

UPPSC PCS Mains 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result pdf link on the homepage

Step 3: In the result pdf, check your roll number

Step 4: Download and take a print of pdf for future reference

A total of 623 vacancies were notified by the commission under this recruitment process. The interview for the candidates who qualified the UPPCS Mains result 2021 will begin soon. The UPPSC interview date have not been informed by the commission yet.