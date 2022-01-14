UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 exam dates announced; check schedule here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam dates for Provincial Civil Service (PCS) mains exam 2021. The exam will be conducted from January 28 to January 31, 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule notice on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in

The exam will be conducted in three districts – ​​Prayagraj, Lucknow and Ghaziabad. The exam venue, date and time as well as roll number of the candidates will be mentioned on their admit cards. The commission will soon release the admit cards which will be available for download on the official website.

A total of 6,91,173 candidates had applied for the exam out of which 3,21,273 appeared in the prelims exam. A total of 7,688 candidates have been declared qualified who will now appear for the mains exam. The application process for mains exam began on December 14 and the last date to apply was December 28.

The commission has also notified the exam guidelines for candidates appearing the UPPSC PCS mains exam 2021. The candidates have been directed to follow all Covid-19 related protocols at all times in the exam hall. Candidates suffering from cold, cough and other Covid symptoms will be provided a separate space to appear in the exam.