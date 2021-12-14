UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 application form released; here’s how to apply

Updated: December 14, 2021 12:15:28 pm
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the application form for Provincial Civil Service (PCS) mains exam 2021. The last date to apply is December 28. Candidates can visit the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in to fill the form.
A total of 6,91,173 candidates had applied for the exam out of which 3,21,273 appeared in the prelims exam. A total of 7,688 candidates have been declared qualified who will now appear for the mains exam.
UPPSC PCS Mains 2021: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Fill online details for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (P.C.S.) (M) Exam.-2021”
Step 3: Enter required information and click on save
Step 4: Make fee payment
Step 5: Click on save/submit
Once the application form is submitted online, candidates are required to take a print out of the application form and send the hard copy of the application form to the Secretary, Public Service Commission, Uttar Pradesh, Examination Section-III by registered post or directly by hand at the commission’s inquiry counter on or before January 4, 2022, 5 pm.
