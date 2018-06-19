UPPSC PCS Mains 2018 Hindi exam cancelled, fresh dates to be announced soon

UPPSC PCS Mains 2017: The paper will now be conducted later, the date for which will be announced soon. (Representational image) The paper will now be conducted later, the date for which will be announced soon. (Representational image)

UPPSC PCS Mains 2017: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) PCS Hindi paper has been cancelled after it was found that the second section of the paper was distributed during the first half. The paper which was slated for Tuesday will now be conducted later, the date for which will be announced soon, an official told IANS. UPPSC Secretary Jagdeesh said the remaining PCS Mains exams scheduled for Wednesday will be held as per schedule. Heavy police force were deployed at the UPPSC headquarters in Allahabad, fearing a backlash from thousands of students. The PCS Mains exams began on Monday at 11 centres in Lucknow and 17 in Allahabad.

As per reports, in Government Intermediate College, essay question papers were distributed to the aspirants instead of Hindi. Candidates protested after their demand of holding exams as per the schedule was not met. UPPSC was organising the PCS (Mains) Exam – 2017 in various centres at Lucknow and Allahabad from June 18 to July 6 for recruiting deputy collectors, deputy SP, horticulture officers among others. The exams are being held in two shifts. Morning shift is from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm while afternoon shift is from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The candidates who will clear the Mains examinations have to appear for an interview.

Pay scale

The candidates who will be selected will be in the pay scale of Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

