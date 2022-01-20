UPPSC PCS Main 2021: Exam postponed to March 2022 due to Covid-19

UPPSC PCS Main exam 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has postponed the exam schedule of the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Main 2021. The exam will now be conducted from March 23 to 27, 2022. Candidates can check the revised schedule on the official website of the commission i.e uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted from January 28 to 31, 2022. This decision to reschedule the exam has been taken due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state and the country. This is the second time that the exam has been rescheduled. It was initially scheduled to be conducted on January 23. But then was shifted to January 28.

Only those candidates who qualified the UPPSC PCS preliminary exam 2021, conducted on October 24, will be eligible to appear for the Main 2021 examination. The result of the prelims exam was declared on December 1, 2021. A total of 7,688 candidates were declared qualified for the main 2021 exam.

Candidates will take the exam in an offline mode and it will be conducted in three districts- Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow, in a written format and will consist of compulsory and optional subjects.The duration for attempting each subject will be three hours.