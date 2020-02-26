UPPSC PCS Main 2019 application form released: Check how to apply, exam pattern

UPPSC PCS 2019: Apply at uppsc.up.gov.in. (Representational Image) UPPSC PCS 2019: Apply at uppsc.up.gov.in. (Representational Image)

UPPSC PCS Main 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the forms for main exam to be held for the combined state/upper subordinate services exam. Those who have cleared UPPSC PCS prelims can go at the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in and fill the application form.

The application link has been activated today – February 26 and the last date to apply is March 6. A total of 353 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Those who clear Main will be called for interview. The interview round will be for 100 marks.

Candidates will have to chose one subject from the list of elective subjects. Two papers for 200 marks will be asked from elective topics. The Main exam will consist of Hini for 150, essay for 150, and four papers of general analysis for 200 marks each.

UPPSC PCS Main 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘combined state/upper state services..’ link

Step 3: Fill details, upload images

Step 4: Make payment, submit

UPPSC PCS Main 2019: Fee

Applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 200, additionally online processing charge of Rs 25 will be applicable. For Reserve category candiates the the total amount will be Rs 105.

UPPSC PCS Main 2019: Salary

Those who are finally selected for the post of range forest officer will get a pay scale of Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,800. Candidates selected for the post of assistant conservator of the forest will be hired in the pay scale of Rs 15600 to Rs 39,100 and grade pay of Rs 5400.

