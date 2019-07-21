UPPSC PCS-J results 2018 declared, Akanksha Tiwari tops

UPPSC PCS-J results: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the results of the Civil Judge Junior Divison examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website uppsc.nic.in.

Akanksha Tiwari has topped the examination.

UPPSC PCS-J results 2018 declared, how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- uppsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download merit list’

Step 3: A pdf file with name of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 9,300- 34,800 with Grade Pay (GP) of Rs 4,200 to Rs 15,600- 39100 with GP of Rs 5,400.

A total of 5,795 candidates had appeared for the main examination that was conducted on January 30, 31 and February 1, 2019. The interview process was held from June 21 to July 17, in which 1847 candidates had qualified.

The results of the prelims examination were announced on January 5, the examination was held on December 16 in which 64,691 candidates appeared.

The recruitment examination was conducted to fill 610 vacancies across the country.

