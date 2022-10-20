UPPSC PCS final result 2021 declared; here’s how to check

UPPSC PCS final result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recently declared the result for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services examination (PCS) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at the official UPPSC website — uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam was conducted to fill 678 vacant post in the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

UPPSC PCS final result 2021 declared: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official UPPSC website — uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services examination result list.

Step 3: A new PDF document will open in a new window.

Step 4: Scroll down to check your name, roll number.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates should make sure that any discrepancies are communicated to the Communications as soon as possible.

This PDF document will have selected candidate’s name, roll number and category. A total of 52 candidates have been selected for the post of Deputy Collector, 25 for the post of Deputy Superintendent of Police, 243 as Principals, three for Assistant Regional Transport Officer, 39 for Block Development Officer, four for Distt. Panchayat Raj Officer, two as work officers, nine as Superintendent Jail, two as Distt. Handicapped empowerment officer, 44 as Excise inspector, five as Labour Enforcement Officer, 54 as Nayab Tehsildar , three as Distt. Cane Officer/ Seed Prod. Officer , and more.