UPPSC PCS answer key objection raising deadline extended following internet ban over CAA protest

UPPSC PCS answer key: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has extended the deadline to raise objections against the preliminary answer key for the PCS or combined state / upper subordinate services exam.

Earlier, candidates were allowed to raise objection till December 22 which now has been extended up till December 26. The UPPSC in a circular has citied ‘ban on the internet services’ following protest over the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) as the reason behind the extension of the deadline.

UPPSC PCS answer key: How to raise objections

Candidates can download the answer key from the official website, uppsc.up.gov.in. In case any candidate finds any error they can raise objections at, peypcsacf2019@gmail.com. The objections should be in the format given below –

Those who clear this prelims exam will have to appear for Mains. To clear the exam, candidates will have to attain 33 per cent marks. A total of 353 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Those who are finally selected for the post of range forest officer will get a pay scale of Rs 9300 to Rs 34,800 and grade pay of Rs 4,800. Candidates selected for the post of assistant conservator of the forest will be hired in the pay scale of Rs 15600 to Rs 39,100 and grade pay of Rs 5400.

