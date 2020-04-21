UPPSC PCS, ACF, RFO notification 2020: How to apply online, eligibility, exam pattern

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO recruitment 2020: Apply at uppsc.up.nic.in (Representational image) UPPSC PCS ACF RFO recruitment 2020: Apply at uppsc.up.nic.in (Representational image)

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO notification 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the application form for the combined state and upper subordinate services (PCS) exam 2020 and assistant conservator of forest (ACF) and Range Forest Officer (RFO) services examination. Interested candidates can apply at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till May 21. The fee submission deadline is May 18, 2020.

The preliminary exam will be common for all three posts. In the main exam, candidates will have to qualify for the ACF or RFO Main. As of now, 200 vacancies are advertised to be filled through the PCS exam and for ACF/RFO, the vacancy details have not been disclosed.

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO notification 2020: Eligibility

Age: The applicant must be at least 21 years old, the upper age is capped at 40 years. Reserved category candidates will get relaxation as per the government norms.

Education: Applicants must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized institute

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO notification 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘latest notification’ at the top left

Step 3: Click on apply next to the PCS notification

Step 4: Register using details and verify

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Pay fee and submit

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO notification 2020: Fee

An examination fee of Rs 100 and additional charges of Rs 25 will be applicable for each form. Those belonging to SC, ST and ex-servicemen will have to pay Rs 65 while PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 25. The dependents of freedom fighters and females candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

UPPSC PCS ACF RFO notification 2020: Salary

Those selected for the PCS posts will get the salary in the range of Rs 9300-34800 with grade pay Rs 4600 (level 8) for other posts, the salary bracket is Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5400 (level 10). For ACF the range is in level 10 and for RFO the range is in level 9 of pay matrix.

