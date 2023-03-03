UPPSC PCS 2023 registration begins today; steps to apply, eligibility criteria

UPPSC PCS 2023 registration: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will start the registration process for provincial civil servants (PCS) 2023. Candidates can apply online at the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in

As per the official notification, the last date to apply for the exam is April 6. A total of 173 administrative positions will be filled through this recruitment process.

UPPSC PCS 2023 registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the advertisement on the homepage

Step 3: Once redirected, click on apply, then click on registration

Step 4: If you are applying for the first time, you will have to enter your basic details such as name, parents’ names and more.

Step 5: Once registration is complete, fill the application form by entering your registration number and uploading necessary documents

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference

UPPSC PCS 2023: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Candidates who possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognised university or institution are eligible to apply.

Age limit: Applicant’s age should not be more than 40 years old as of July 1, 2023.